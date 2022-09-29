Oct. 4, 1933—Sep. 28, 2022

PORTAGE – Verla Mae Comstock, age 88, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Our House in Portage.

Verla was born on October 4, 1933, in Buhl, Idaho, the daughter of Albert and Olivia (Thieme) Schroeder. She was married to Ross Comstock on July 10, 1960, and they made their home and lives together in the Portage area. Verla taught school in Grand Forks, ND, and then came to Portage and taught at St. John’s Lutheran, Lewiston and Fort Winnebago schools. She and Ross enjoyed traveling in their motor home. She loved to ride her bike to Fort Winnebago School. Verla also loved snowmobiling and her Gator rides. She loved the rural farm life and the animals.

She is survived by her three sons: Ed (Barb) Comstock, Portage, Kevin (Sandy) Comstock, Medford, WI, and Al (Beth) Comstock, Oxford, WI; three grandchildren: Zach (Rebecca) Comstock, Wisconsin Dells, Alysa Heiskanen, Pardeeville, and Sara Comstock, Madison, WI; four great-grandchildren: Aubree Heiskanen, Rylee Heiskanen, Morgan Comstock and Jackson Comstock; her brother-in-law, John Lutz, Twin Falls, ID; her sisters-in-law, Marge Schultz and Ruth Owens, both of Portage; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ross on September 2, 2019, her brothers, Wayne and Myrl Schroeder, her sisters, Delores Thomas, Shirley Lutz, her brother-in-law, Donald Comstock, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Muriel Healy.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, W5940 Chestnut St., Packwaukee, WI, with the Rev. Larry Sheppard officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday in Comstock Cemetery, Marcellon Township. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Camp Perkins, HC 64 Box 9384, Ketchum, Idaho 83340.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice, Our House, Portage, Meals on Wheels and the delivery crew, and Dr. Mironovich.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.