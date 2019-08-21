SAUK CITY—Vernie Ellen Smallwood, age 90, passed away on June 1, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 11, 1928, in Berthoud, Colo., to the late Ralph and Marvie (Frasier) Culver. Vernie graduated from Longmont High School in 1946, and attended nursing school at St. Luke’s hospital in Denver, Colo., before being united in marriage to Darwin H. Smallwood, Sr., on February 12, 1950. He preceded her in death on October 10, 1998. Vernie was a member of the United Methodist Church in Walsenburg, Colo., and after moving to Wisconsin, Living Hope Church in Baraboo, Wis.
Vernie lived a full life. She worked as a bookkeeper for the United States government in civil service, and the city government of Walsenburg, Colo., and, along with her husband, owned and operated the Star Market grocery store. After retiring, Vernie and Darwin owned and operated a gift shop called Morning Star Creations. Vernie was an artist. She won numerous awards for her paintings and exhibited in many shows including the Cuchara Art Show, Darkwood Gallery and the Colorado State Fair. She also found pleasure in china painting and quilting, to name just a few of her other artistic pursuits. Vernie was an accomplished violinist and played with the Pueblo Symphony Orchestra, as well as in church. She was a member of the P.E.O Sisterhood and the Walsenburg Women’s Club. A mention must also be made of her whit and mischievous sense of humor as it is what is remembered by so many that knew her.
In addition to her husband; and parents; Vernie was preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Isabelle Marie McNeely. Vernie is survived by her children, Darwin (Pam) Smallwood of Frisco, Texas, and Darilyn (Luke) McNeely of Sauk City, Wis.; grandchildren Sarah and Brad Smallwood of Frisco, Texas, Ashley McNeely and Garrett McNeely both of Sauk City, Wis., and Keith (Leah) McNeely of Madison, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Olivia McNeely of Sauk City, Wis., and Archer and Stella McNeely of Madison, Wis.
Vernie’s family would like to express gratitude to Agrace Hospice Care and Dr. Maribeth Baker, for their help in being able to keep Vernie at home until her passing. She is deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Vernie’s life will be held on October 5, 2019, at Living Hope Church in Baraboo, Wis.
