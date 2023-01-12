Sept. 14, 1948—Jan. 6, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Vernon E. Westphal, 74, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Horicon passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Health Center in Columbus, WI.

Vernon was born on September 14, 1948 the son of Vernon E. and Margaret (Scholtes) Westphal, Sr. in Hartford, WI. He was a 1966 graduate of Horicon High School. He was married to Eleanor Kohls who preceded him in death, and later he was married to Darlene Pieper.

Vernon worked as a carpenter with area contractors and he was a pole builder with Pioneer Pole of Mayville for many years. Later, Vern was employed with the Horicon Department of Public Works from 1986 until 2005, when he retired.

Vern was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member of the Horicon Marsh Kiwanis. Vern was an avid Packer, Badger, and auto racing fan. He enjoyed bowling and photography. Vern enjoyed and will be fondly remembered for driving his decorated golf cart throughout the Oak Point Village neighborhood during the Summer months.

Vernon is survived by relatives, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Eleanor in 2001, his sister, Arlene Hartwig and his brother in infancy.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from noon until 1:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Inurnment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Thank you to the area grocery store delis for taking care of all Vernon’s special requests with great care throughout the years. He appreciated your help very much.

