November 21, 1946 – May 4, 2022

RIO—Vernon L. Wavra, 97, of Rio, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at home. He was born in Otsego Township in August 1924, the son of Adolph and Beulah Wavra. He married Ermina Skaret

Vernon graduated from Columbus High School, and he was an accomplished mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He co-owned a service station in Otsego; performed highway construction, including grading for the original beltline highway in Madison; and co-owned L&W Excavating, with Dick Lang in Rio.

Vernon served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, training at Great Lakes with his brother Ken at the age of 17. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor, on the opposite side of the island of Hawaii when the bombing began. As a communications specialist, his most prized possession was an autographed photo of Admiral Chester Nimitz, which could only be awarded after two years of confidential service to the admiral.

He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and camping with his family at their summer lot in Wild Rose. On many occasions, he spent weeks at Camp American Legion on Lake Tomahawk, helping to renovate and landscape the property.

Vernon had service in his heart and was a volunteer firefighter in Rio for over 20-years until an injury forced him to retire. He was a member of Legion Post 208 in Rio for over 70-years, and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his children: Marlin (Gale) Wavra, Linda (John) Langsdorf, Nancy (Wavra) McCulley, and Larry Wavr; and also by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ermina; daughter, Janice (Wavra) Meixelsperger; and grandson, Scott Wavra.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 13, from 3:00 to 4:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio, followed by interment and full military honors at Ohio Cemetery, N4661 Cemetery Road, Rio. A celebration of life will follow at Rio American Legion Post #208, 208 E. Harvey Street, Rio.

The family is grateful to Agrace for their unwavering hospice support and guidance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at www.agrace.org or www.campamericanlegion.org.