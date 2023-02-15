April 18, 1924—Feb. 13, 2023

LOMIRA—Verona Lucille Sterr passed away peacefully at Hope Health in Lomira, WI on Monday, February 13, 2023, with her family by her side.

A funeral service for Verona will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Brownsville, WI with Rev. William Carter officiating. Visitation for Verona will be at church on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at St. Luke’s Cemetery in Knowles.

Verona Lucille was born April 18, 1924, in the Township of Wayne, Washington County, WI at the home of her parents, George and Esther (Schwertz) Pamperin on Good Friday. She was baptized on May 4, 1924, and confirmed, in the German language, on March 21,1937 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Wayne. Verona was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Brownsville, WI. She had a strong faith.

She went to English grade school in the country from September to the end of April. Then German school from May 1 until July. She learned bible stories, hymns and catechism in German and English, while helping her dad and mother on the farm, driving horses with the hay wagon, planting beets and carrying milk pails every day.

After completing grade school there was no further education available in the area unless she would room and board in the city. She decided to clean houses. Later worked at Amity Leather Factory in West Bend. Next, she boarded with a family member and worked at Mayville Canning Factory and Mayville Shoe Factory.

Verona married Donald Sterr, a WWII Veteran, on August 28, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town Wayne. The Lord blessed their marriage with three children.

Verona had many wonderful gifts from the Lord that she shared with many people throughout the years. She was a member of the church ladies aid, Sunday school teacher, 4-H leader, and volunteered 47 years at Bethesda Thrift Store. Verona was the head of the book dept. and loved to read books; she also loved do word circles. She won awards in cooking bake-offs and sewing contests. Verona wrote two cookbooks on her favorite family recipes. She studied family genealogy and co-authored The Sterr Family Newsletter. Verona also volunteered to translate German letters and documents to English for anyone who needed it. She loved flowers which she planted around her house. She traveled to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hudson Bay, Mexico and many trips in the U.S. Pink was her favorite color.

Verona and her husband, Donnie operated a dairy farm in Mayville. Verona was a hard-worker and always helped in any way that she could. She drove tractor during harvest season and milked the cows while lending a hand in taking care of her grandsons. She also had her own chicken and egg business in which she had 500 chickens and furnished eggs for the Mayville School lunch program, three grocery stores in Mayville, and a bakery in Milwaukee. She lived in her farmhouse until Nov. 29, 2022, when she moved to Hope Senior Living in Lomira.

Verona is survived by her two children: Eunice Jungenberg (Ron Clarin) and Jerome (Karen) Sterr both of Mayville. Her four grandsons: Jason (Lori) Sterr, Jesse Sterr, Tim Sterr, and Lucas (Lacy) Sterr. Four great-grandchildren: Lyla, Leana, Leo, and Riley Sterr. One sister, Adela Pamerin, and a brother in-law David (Sandy) Sterr. Verona is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Verona was preceded in death by her parents, George and Esther Pamperin; her husband, Donald Sterr; her son, Allen; brother, Arthur Pamperin; sister, Lucille Czoschke; sister in-laws: Diana Pamperin, Betty Nickel, and Dorothy Sterr. Also, brothers in-law: Armond Sterr, Armond Czoschke, and Melvin Nickel; three nephews: Clyde Czoschke, Larry Nickel, And Brian Pamperin.

Verona’s family would like to thank the staff at Hope Senior Living in Lomira for the care and compassion they showed Verona and her family during her time there.

Verona’s confirmation text, Psalm 37:4 “Delight yourself in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart.”

