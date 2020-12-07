Vertein, Tonya Lynn

BARABOO—Tonya Lynn Vertein, age 43, originally from North Freedom, WI passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born in Baraboo, WI on July 11, 1977 to parents Wayne and Donna (Seefeld) Vertein.

Tonya graduated from Baraboo Highschool in 1995. She then attended MATC in Reedsburg, WI and went on to the Madison area where she worked and lived for over 20 years. She worked in the accounting program at MATC, where she was a Student Financials Lead.

She loved her cats deeply. She spent most of her free time online, and made several close friends online over the years, many she talked to daily. You could often find her reading books as well.

Tonya was preceded in death by grandparents, Dean and Lorraine Seefeld, and George Vertein Jr.; uncle, Robbie Vertein; aunt, Sally Vertein; and cousins, Tanner Zimmerman, and Ryan Selje.

She is survived by parents, Wayne and Donna Vertein; brother, Brad Vertein; grandmother, Faith Vertein; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 11, 2020 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Freedom with Pastor Andrew Meyer officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday December 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Redlin Funeral home, as well as on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Your attendance at the visitations is highly encouraged due to limited seating in the church. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom following the service.