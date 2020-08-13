Vick, Loren E.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1931 at the Columbus Hospital to Richard and Addie (Stange) Vick. He grew up on the family's dairy farm in Otsego, Wis. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1950. After that, he worked on the family farm until he entered the Army. He proudly served in the 73rd Battalion Co. B., in the Korean War. He earned the rank of Technical Sergeant. Having grown up on a dairy farm, he developed a strong work ethic, working well into his 80s. After the war, he worked for a foundry for 28 years. He then worked for the Dodgeland School District in the maintenance department, retiring in 1998. After that retirement, he worked at Ace Hardware in Watertown. He joked that in his retirement, he only worked 40 hours a week instead of 80 hours. His favorite job was working the summers at his daughter's ranches in Montana, only stopping a few years ago. He took great pride in his job of cutting the hay. He was a member of the VFW Post 8090. He was also a member of the Reeseville Fire Department for 25 years, serving as a volunteer firefighter and fire inspector. When Loren wasn't working, he enjoyed spending his time with his beloved dog, Jay Jay. The two would hang out at the campsites, do woodworking in his shop and watch NASCAR races.