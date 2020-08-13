Vick, Loren E.

WATERTOWN - Loren E. Vick 88, of Watertown, formerly Reeseville passed away after a brief illness on Aug. 4, 2020 at Park Ridge in Marquardt Village, Watertown, Wis. with his family by his side.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1931 at the Columbus Hospital to Richard and Addie (Stange) Vick. He grew up on the family's dairy farm in Otsego, Wis. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1950. After that, he worked on the family farm until he entered the Army. He proudly served in the 73rd Battalion Co. B., in the Korean War. He earned the rank of Technical Sergeant. Having grown up on a dairy farm, he developed a strong work ethic, working well into his 80s. After the war, he worked for a foundry for 28 years. He then worked for the Dodgeland School District in the maintenance department, retiring in 1998. After that retirement, he worked at Ace Hardware in Watertown. He joked that in his retirement, he only worked 40 hours a week instead of 80 hours. His favorite job was working the summers at his daughter's ranches in Montana, only stopping a few years ago. He took great pride in his job of cutting the hay. He was a member of the VFW Post 8090. He was also a member of the Reeseville Fire Department for 25 years, serving as a volunteer firefighter and fire inspector. When Loren wasn't working, he enjoyed spending his time with his beloved dog, Jay Jay. The two would hang out at the campsites, do woodworking in his shop and watch NASCAR races.
Loren is survived by his children, Jeff (Jamie) Vick of Columbus, Wis., Jeanette (Dan) Cahoon of Sonnette, Mont., Jolene (Todd) Winkler of Middleton, Wis. and John (Melissa Tyler) Vick of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Josh (Jennifer) Vick, Janelle Cahoon, Joelle (Frank) D'Amico, Jena (Michael) Kline, Jessica (Dan) Peters, Jordan Winkler and Parker Winkler; great- grandchildren, Anberlin and Adler Vick, Jeff Cahoon, Carter, Carson and Caden D'Amico and Kaysen Kline; sister, Marylin Winter of Beaver Dam, Wis.; and brother, Norman Vick of Columbus, Wis. Loren is also survived by his special friend of 18 years, Darlene Evans of Watertown, Wis.; her children, Deborah Tietz and Deanna Salmon; her grandchildren, Ashley Maas, Casey Schuett, Bodean Moldenhauer and Mitchell Moldenhaurer; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Vick; his parents; brothers, Wallace, Richard Jr., Donald, Warren, Arden and Donovan; sister, Joanne Weisinger; and other relatives.
Private family services for Loren will be held. Burial will take place at Reeseville Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
