Vick, Waldamar J. "Bill"

FALL RIVER/COLUMBUS - Waldamar J. "Bill" Vick, 90, a resident of The Meadows of Fall River and formerly of Columbus, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Due to health and safety concerns, the funeral service has been postponed and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
