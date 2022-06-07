July 10, 1957—June 2, 2022

MARKESAN—Vicki Jean Braaksma, age 64, of Markesan, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Vicki was born in Waupun on July 10, 1957, daughter of Thomas and Sharon (Zanto) Strahota. Vicki was a graduate of Markesan High School, class of 1975. She was united in marriage to Bruce Braaksma on September 5, 1981. Vicki loved camping with friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her flower garden. She will be deeply missed by many.

Vicki is survived by her loving husband, Bruce Braaksma of Markesan; two children, Jennifer Braaksma and significant other Kolby Ratliff of Manchester; son, Tyler Braaksma and significant other Cayla Weckworth; four grandchildren, Danielle Jo Ratliff, Delyla Jo Ratliff, Kyler James Braaksma and Kaiya Braaksma; sister, Terri (Bob) Makal of Milwaukee, two brothers, Johnnie Strahota of Markesan and Lonny (Leah) Strahota of Markesan; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, N1529 Hwy 73, Markesan, WI with Pastor Matthew Ude officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:00 A.M. at church.Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.www.markesanfh.com