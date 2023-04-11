June 8, 1953—April 7, 2023

RIO—Vicki L. Williams, 69, of Rio, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. She was born June 8, 1953.

Vicki was united in marriage to Thomas Williams October 11, 1976. She worked for AMPI in Portage as a Line Coordinator for many years. Vicki had a love for pets.

Survivors include her three children: James Williams, Samuel Williams, and Tammy Williams; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas, and her siblings.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio. Interment will follow at Ohio Cemetery in Rio. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.