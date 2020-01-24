Vicky Lynn Elliott-Ganz, 57, Waupun

Vicky was born in Manitowoc on July 27, 1962, the daughter of Jerome and Betty (Dembski) Elliott. She lived in Manitowoc until moving to Waupun, where she then went to school. After graduating from Waupun High School, she attended Moraine Park Technical College where she obtained a degree in Culinary Arts. During her life, she worked for Marshview Gas Station, Mullins, Wood Shed, Drs. Foster & Smith, Zales, and Wal-Mart. On Nov. 7, 1986, her daughter, Tiffany was born. They moved to Eagle River for 13 years before moving back to Fond du Lac, where she reconnected with Rob in 2010. On Sept. 15, 2012, they finally were united in marriage at Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac. In 2017, Vicky was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and fought her battle for over two years. During her free time, Vicky loved to plan parties and do crafts, as well as cook and bake. She loved animals, especially the moose, and also enjoyed sunflowers.