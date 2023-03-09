Aug. 2, 1947 – March 5, 2023

BARABOO – Vicky Weyh, 75, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 5, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

Vicky was born on August 2, 1947 in Laurens, SC, the daughter of James M. and Helen E. (Eyers) Hughes. As a child, she moved to Baraboo where she resided for the rest of her life. She met the love of her life, Roger Weyh, and they were united in marriage on December 24, 1988.

Vicky was known for her love of “Elvis” and her family. She always did everything she could to spoil her grandchildren. She had three special pets: Euneak the cat, Bear the dog, and her dog, Elvis. Vicky also had a passion for creating dolls. For decades she has had a standing weekly date for coffee, treats and crafting with her closest friends. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her loving children: Gina Tracy of Waupun, John Brilliott of Baraboo, Amy (Scott) Edwards of Baraboo; step-children: Roger (Vicki) Weyh of Baraboo, Mike (Sue) Weyh of Baraboo; and many grandchildren; siblings; and close personal friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Vicky was preceded in death by a step-son, Bryan.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Jonathan Tipton officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo.