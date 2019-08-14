PLAIN - Victor C. “Vic” Brey, age 75, of Plain, passed away unexpectedly on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019, at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 6, 1944, in Richland Center, Wis., the son of Herman and Lucille (Gruber) Brey. Vic was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, and the Plain American Legion Post #398. During Vic’s working years, he worked for Francis Bettinger as a Plumber Assistant and Gruber Brothers Cheese Factory. Vic also managed the Palace Bar & Bowl for over 18 years, was a manager of the Plain Indians Baseball Team, was a member of the Plain Fire and EMS Department for many years, and worked as custodian at St. Luke’s Catholic Church and school for 19 years. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Vic was very social and loved to visit with people and play euchre. Survivors include his wife, Jacquie Brey of Plain; a son, Brian (Mary C.) Brey of Plain; a daughter, Debra (Brian) Westerwelle of Reedsburg; a granddaughter, Addison Brey; 3 grandsons, Corey Brey, Austin and Garett Westerwelle; 6 siblings, Ray, Charlene Linscheid, Bobbie (Rick) Anderson, Randy (Teresa), Al (Mary), Sharon (Francis) Hrubes; a sister-in-law, Norma Nager; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lucille Brey; 2 sisters, Marlene Brey and Bonnie Drone; 2 brothers-in-law, Thomas Drone and Donnie Linscheid. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tue., Aug. 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post #398. Visitation will be held on Mon., Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and again on Tue. at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Tuition Assistance Program, the Spring Green Food Pantry or to ALS organization. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
OBITUARIES
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)