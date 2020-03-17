Victor W. Mayer, Portage

PORTAGE - Victor W. Mayer passed away on March 13, 2020. He was born December 3, 1927, in Baraboo, Wis., the youngest of three sons born to Leopold and Amalia Mayer. Vic grew up in Baraboo and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1945. He was drafted in 1945 and proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1946 – 1947. Upon returning stateside, Vic attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. He had a great love of music and singing. Two of his fondest memories were performing at Carnegie Hall, as part of the Augustana College Choir, and in the Rock Island area with The Vesters, a barbershop quartet.
After graduating from college, Vic worked at Badger Ordnance in Baraboo. While working for General Telephone Co., he married Mary Ellen Hild from Lodi, Wis. They were married for 30 years and raised three children in Portage. Vic joined the Wis. Public Service Commission in 1969, ultimately working as a Senior Policy Advisor to the Commissioners, retiring from state service in 1993. In 1990, Vic met his special friend, Millie, with whom he shared many special memories. Vic enjoyed playing golf, hunting, and fishing and was an avid Wis. Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. He was a member of the Portage Country Club and the Yahara Hills Golf Course, where he enjoyed many years of golf with good friends.
Vic is survived by his former wife, Mary Ellen Mayer Johnson; his three children, Jim, Julie and Jon; as well as, many nieces and nephews. Vic was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Albert and Oscar; and his special friend, Mildred “Millie” Smith of Madison, Wis.
The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff of the VA Hospital, in Madison, for their excellent care and kindness for so many years. They would also like to thank Heritage House of Portage and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care.
Vic was a father, brother and friend to many. He was dearly loved and will be missed every day.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc-Dane County or to the Disabled American Veterans.
Due to the current health situation, a private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will follow sometime in the future when conditions improve.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
