Victoria L. Lundy, age 50, of Beaver Dam, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

At this time, there will be no formal service for Vickie. The family would like to thank Becky and the staff at Prairie Ridge for making Vickie feel at home these last several years. Thank you to Jody and the entire Generations Hospice team for the excellent care that was given to her. Also, thank you to Lydia and Kim with Inclusa, as well as Robert Frank.

Victoria Lynn Hermann was born on March 14, 1970, in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Ronald and Kathy (Kasmiske) Hermann. On Aug. 10, 1999, she was united in marriage with James M. Lundy, Sr. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2009.

Victoria is survived by her parents, Ron (Bonnie) Hermann of Waupun, and Kathy Laughran of Beaver Dam; children, Laci (Al) Sterling of Sun Prairie, and Katelynn (Jacob) Dowden of Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Chase and Lucas, and Parker and J.J.; sister, Bobbie Jo (Scott) Mleziva of Mequon; nephews, Brayden and Cohen; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, step father, Doug Laughran; and brother, Cody Laughran.

The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.