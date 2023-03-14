BARABOO—Victoria “Vicki” M. Welch, age 72, died peacefully with family beside her on March 7, 2023 of cancer. Vicki was born in Fond du Lac, WI, but lived most of her life in Baraboo.

She is survived by her children: Alison (Patrick) Midden, St. Paul, MN and Michael Welch, Baraboo; grandchildren: Annabelle and Daniel Midden; siblings: Robert (Rita) Steffes, Baraboo, and Kristine (Kelly) Windus, Portage; sister-in-law, Gail Steffes, Baraboo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Her parents, Donald and Margery Steffes, brother, Joseph Steffes, and grandson, Nicholas Midden, died before her. She also leaves her good friends and caregivers at Greenbriar and Sauk County Community Support Program.

Sweet and funny, Vicki was good company. She loved her family cottage on Jordan Lake; visiting her parents in FL; most animals—but especially wolves and dogs, including her childhood dog “Candy dog”; playing bingo and cards; the Packers; and most candy—but especially chocolate.

Rest well Mom, your memory is a blessing.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 22, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, followed by an afternoon celebration honoring Vicki at Oschners Park. Memorials preferred to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul, Baraboo.