Vida Parent, 103, Lakeland, Fla.

LAKELAND, FLA. - Vida Evelyn (Polly) Parent died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 2, 2019 in Lakeland, Fla. Polly was born on Jan. 31, 1916, to George and Vida Pollock in Whitewater, Wis. She graduated from Rockford College in 1937 with a degree in history, quite an accomplishment for a woman of her generation! She married Gaile M. Parent in 1938 and together they moved to Beaver Dam in 1949, where she lived until 2009 when she moved to Florida to live with her daughter, Mary.

Polly’s primary role in life was raising her family. Her first child, George, died in infancy. Her three daughters, Mary, Vida, and Nancy, were born and raised in Beaver Dam and grew up to be educated, independent women.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many people in Beaver Dam will remember Polly for her volunteer work. She was an activist for human rights and social concerns. She co-founded the League of Women Voters chapter in Beaver Dam and was very active in Girl Scouts, earning that organization’s highest adult award. She was active in the Methodist church at both the state and local levels and in her later years taught Sunday school at Grace Presbyterian Church. She was also active in AAUW and the Beaver Dam Community Theater.