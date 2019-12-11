Vida Parent, 103, Lakeland, Fla.

LAKELAND, FLA. - Vida Evelyn (Polly) Parent died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 2, 2019 in Lakeland, Fla. Polly was born on Jan. 31, 1916, to George and Vida Pollock in Whitewater, Wis. She graduated from Rockford College in 1937 with a degree in history, quite an accomplishment for a woman of her generation! She married Gaile M. Parent in 1938 and together they moved to Beaver Dam in 1949, where she lived until 2009 when she moved to Florida to live with her daughter, Mary.
Polly’s primary role in life was raising her family. Her first child, George, died in infancy. Her three daughters, Mary, Vida, and Nancy, were born and raised in Beaver Dam and grew up to be educated, independent women.
You have free articles remaining.
Many people in Beaver Dam will remember Polly for her volunteer work. She was an activist for human rights and social concerns. She co-founded the League of Women Voters chapter in Beaver Dam and was very active in Girl Scouts, earning that organization’s highest adult award. She was active in the Methodist church at both the state and local levels and in her later years taught Sunday school at Grace Presbyterian Church. She was also active in AAUW and the Beaver Dam Community Theater.
Polly’s interests were many and varied. She loved golf, duplicate bridge, knitting, jazz, theater, and travel. She ‘rubbed elbows” with a number of famous people in her lifetime, including former Prime Minister of Israel Golda Meir, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former President Jimmy Carter, and Frank Lloyd Wright. She was a proud member of the Pool Babes, eight women who became friends by exercising together at the YMCA pool
Polly is survived by two daughters, Mary Parent (Les Kline) of Lakeland, Fla. and Nancy Santarella (Neil Santarella) of Gunnison, Colo. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Mike, Jeff, Shelley, Christopher, and Rhiannon; and one great-granddaughter, Abigayle. She was preceded in death by son, George; daughter, Vida Fauver (Jim Fauver); and son-in-law, Peter Lavigne.
A celebration of her life will be held in May in Beaver Dam with family and the Pool Babes. Her ashes will be buried in Whitewater.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)