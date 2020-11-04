Vilmin, Thomas R.

Above all Tom had a wonderful sense of humor; he was always quick to share a laugh, pull a silly prank, or tease his family. He went out of his way to lend a helping hand. His greatest joy and gift was raising his three children and building a genuine life with his loving wife. He took his kids to their first concerts, cheered them on at school activities and proudly stood by their side in all kinds of weather. And he adored his grandchildren, looking forward to summer cookouts, holiday get-togethers, and annual games rooting on the Chicago Cubs. He will be greatly missed by wife, Glenna; daughter, Shawna Rennhack; son, Josiah (Connie); daughter, Glenna (Chad) Bachim; and by his grandchildren, Quinton, Ian, Elyse, Olivia and Ephraim.