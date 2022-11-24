Dec. 23, 1934—Nov. 16, 2022

NECEDAH—Vincent A. Marchetti, Sr., age 87, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022 at Cottage Care Circle, Mauston, WI. He was born December 23, 1934 to Anthony and Caroline Marchetti in Mt. Carmel, PA.

When he was four years old, his mother sent him to first grade because three boys were too many! His father worked in the coal mines, then later for the City of Baltimore. Vince graduated from Forest Park High School in Baltimore, MD.

While attending the University of Maryland, he was drafted in 1957, during the Vietnam conflict, and assigned to William Beaumont Hospital, El Paso, TX. Here, he met his wife, Margaret (Donovan) and was married in 1959. He obtained his B.S. at University of Texas-El Paso, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. He served proudly in Korea, Germany and multiple Army hospitals as a Clinical Biochemist.

After retiring from the Army as a Major in 1978, he was plant manager at Pharmical Co., in Wautoma, WI.

Vince was involved with many local military organizations in Necedah-including the Juneau County Commander American Legion for nine years Post 277, AM Vets Commander Post 2180 and Chaplain. Vince also served as Town of Necedah Chairman for over 24 years, and was former Vice President of the Shamrock Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Richard Marchetti. He is survived by his wife, Margaret of Necedah; son, Vincent (Lana) Marchetti, Jr. of CA; daughter, Judy (Terry) Weter; three granddaughters: Morgan, Madison, and Ann; and brother, Daniel Marchetti of Baltimore, MD.

In lieu of flowers, funds will be used for Gregorian masses.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski officiated. Burial with military honors followed in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

We thank the staff at Cottage Care (including Darlene and Laura) for their tremendous care during Vince’s last four years.