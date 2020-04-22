Vincent F. Waltenberger, 92, Juneau

JUNEAU - Vincent F. Waltenberger passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at age 92. Loving husband of the late Elaine; dear father of the late Mark Christian and Kurt Vincent(Tina) Waltenberger; grandfather of Katrina Lee, William Vincent, Holly Rose Blanchard, Meagan Corrine Roselund, and Ethan Richard Roselund; brother of the late Joseph(the late Marlene), the late John, the late Elizabeth, and the late George(Dorothy); uncle of John(Kathie), Janice(Mike) Kutchera, Jane(Bill) Muzenski, Vicky Potts, Diane Hyers, and the late Jospeh(Paula) Waltenberger. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Victoria Waltenberger.