June 24, 1992—Aug. 8, 2022

PORTAGE – Vincent L. Oliphant, age 30, of Portage, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Vince was born on June 24, 1992, in La Crosse, the son of Stacey Jo Oliphant. He was a Lead Team Manager for LifeKeepers, Inc. Vince was known for his wit, his patience, and loving and caring personality. He was a great lover of music. Vince was an enthusiast of many things, including podcasts, vampires, and the Marvel and DC Universes.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Stacey (Eric Deal) Oliphant Deal; his father and step-mother, Jeremy (Heather) Kennedy; his brothers: Keaton and Gavan Kennedy; nieces, nephews, other siblings and relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Hugh Hentz; his grandfather, “Bud” LeRoy Nemec; and grandparents: Bob and Vickie Kennedy.

Memorial services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.