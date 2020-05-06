Vinopal, Arthur (Art) George

On that very eventful day in 1977, he made a lasting, loving commitment to his own little family, much like his loving life-long commitment to family that he had demonstrated thus far and throughout all his life. Being the caring, sharing, hard working, loving, self-motivated and staunchly determined individual that he was, these characteristics are the ones that played key role in his life choices. Art was not big on volunteering but was always there to lend a helping hand. Whether it was for the church, friends or family, he was first to lend that helping hand, first to share his abilities to design, create, construct or sometimes if the need be, to demolish all types of things. He enjoyed traveling with his family, celebrating family events and milestones, the great outdoors, farming and conversing with farmers and last but not least Driving Truck!

Art started in the outside world of work at the young age of almost twelve on the Bill Petrowitz farm. His next (higher pay) place of employment was with the John Walsh dairy and grain farm. Art worked for the Walsh family up until the time of his marriage to Lynda in 1977. At that time he took a job with Power's Trucking, driving the big rigs. The first years he drove across country (most 48 states) and later on he drove the backroads and highways of Wisconsin. He delivered feed and grain to small rural co-ops, huge grain farms and big commercial grain companies in Wisconsin and surrounding Midwestern states. As time traveled, (like Art) the Power's family found themselves looking to retire and sell their business. Thus, Art went to work and found a buyer for Power's Trucking which turned out to be Walsh Cargo, who also became his new employer! His working life had now come full circle and had traveled through two generations. He spent another seven years working for Walsh Cargo and loved what he was doing, lived life to its fullest, and as always true to his mantra's of "A Job Worth Doing is One Worth Doing Right, and the right way, was Art's way" , "Always Take Care of Your Own and Be There For Family and Friends". Art was that very dependable "Traveling Man" always on the go, always clearing the road ahead, and always on TIME. He followed the road that his Lord and Savior had laid out for him. He did it with zest, care, and determination and always on Time. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by many, as we all continue to travel on our own roads through this life.