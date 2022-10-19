Jan. 28, 1932—Oct. 15, 2022

HANCOCK—Violet E. Holmes, age 90, of rural Hancock, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at North Haven Assisted Living in Stevens Point.

She was born January 28, 1932, in Adams County, WI, the daughter of Andrew and Lenora (Holmes) Hamilton. She married Dewey K. Holmes on July 29, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2001.

Violet was raised in the Hancock area where she attended Twist School. She was a stay at home mother raising her eight children. She enjoyed baking, gardening and spending time with family. He was a member of the Big Flats Church.

She is survived by her children: Dennis Holmes, Dean Holmes, Roger Holmes, Terry (Kathy) Holmes, Linda Bird and David (Becky) Holmes; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillian (Ralph) Guderian; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters: Cathy and Connie; one brother and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the funeral home. Violet will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Hancock Cemetery.