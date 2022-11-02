March 3, 1932—Nov. 1, 2022

HORICON—Violet M. Mann, age 90, formerly of Horicon, died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Eagle’s Wings Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:20 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Monday at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Dan Vojta officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Violet Mae was born on March 3, 1932 in Columbus, WI to Paul and Dorthea (Thom) Rahn. She was a 1950 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On January 8, 1955, Violet was united in marriage with Darvin R. Mann at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Throughout her working career, Vi was a receptionist at Green Giant Enterprises, Marine Bank, and later, Bank One. Family and church were the most important things in her life. Vi took an active interest in her children and grandchildren and loved attending the events in which they participated.

She loved country music and sports; she was an avid Packer fan. Vi and her husband loved to travel in took many trips through the years. One of the fond memories that will endure is how great the popcorn was that Vi made.

Violet is survived by her children: Beth (Patrick) Murphy, Russell (Laura) Mann, and Meri Kay (Randall) Streblow; grandchildren: Emily (Aaron) Embury, Erica (Curt) DeQuaine, Chelsea (Andrew) Burdic, Alyssa (Andrew) Hansen, Robert Mann, Mitchell Streblow, Annalese Streblow, and Colin Streblow; great-grandchildren: Arlo Embury, Silas Embury, Leo Embury, Ronan DeQuaine, Ripley DeQuaine, Harper Hansen, Vilolet Mae Hansen, and Beatrice Rose Burdic; sister, Beverly (Charles) Mann; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brothers, Howard and Lester Rahn.

Memorials may be made in to the family and will be distributed among various local charities.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Eagles Wings for treating Vi like their own mother or grandmother over the past three years.

