Violet Virginia Yerges, 88, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Violet Virginia Yerges, age 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hillside Manor on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Violet was born on Sept. 24, 1931 to Odell Thurman and Eddie Elizabeth King (Butler), in Crockett County, Tenn., the oldest of six children. She was united in marriage to Theodore M. Yerges from Beaver Dam, Wis. on July 31,1953. After residing in Memphis, Tenn. for several years, they moved to Beaver Dam, Wis. Gardening was her passion and spent many hours in her large flower gardens at their home on Beaver Dam Lake. She also enjoyed word search books, her dogs Mickey and Molly, and spending time with family.
She is survived by four children, Debra (Mike) Broome, Beaver Dam, Randy Yerges, Beaver Dam, Amy (Paul) Haberkorn, Sun Prairie, and Ron Yerges (Theresa); daughter- in- law, Darcy (Breitkreutz) Yerges; grandma’s special little buddy, Trent; grandchildren, Jason (Veronica) Broome, Kyle (Katelyn) Broome, Corey (Charsei Riedy) Broome, Tommy Yerges, Adrienne (Jason) Sabatier, Carrie Yerges (Paul Hernandez), Caitlin Yerges; 10 great-grandchildren, Alden, Austin, Adaleigh, Arlo, Hailey, Jordhin, Jase, Dante, Hadley, Mila. Violet is also survived by one sister, Linda King of Bells, Tenn.; and one brother, Bobby King of Alamo, Tenn.; sisters-in-law, Carolyn King, Carolyn King, and Peggy King; and nieces and nephews residing in Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore, in 2018; her parents; brothers, Travis and Doris; sister, Dorothy Jean; brother-in-law, Leonard Emison, and other relatives.
In honoring Violet’s wishes, there will be no services held.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
