BARABOO - Virgil Kasper died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at home. He became aware of an acute stage four cancer in April 2019. Treatments were not effective, and Virgil elected to enter the in home hospice program Aug. 1. Virgil stated that “My God and I have an agreement to enable me to ‘Live as fully as possible to death’. Mission has been successfully concluded.
Born March 28, 1932, on the farm in Little Grant Township, Lancaster, Wis., to Elmer and Elma (Bruss) Kasper. Attended a one room school, Gray’s Mill, for eight years as only student in my class. Graduated from Lancaster High School in 1950. Was an active 4H member in Grant County and served for 16 years as adult leader. Continued actively working with the Extension Service in their many volunteer programs in Sauk County Counties.
Farmed the home farm from 1950 to 1964. Farming was interrupted by the US Army as Supply Sargent, for the 540th Railway Guard MP company, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, July 1954 to May 1956.
Married Marlene Porter, August 1959. They raised three boys. She died of cancer March 1991. Married Ione Christiansen, April 1992, at Baraboo First United Methodist Church.
1964, employed with Wisconsin Farm Bureau Rural Insurance Company as agent and Agency Manager until retirement in 1992. 28 years of rewarding life’s occupation.
Moved to Baraboo in 1967 as Agency Manager for the insurance company. He had Service Agents in Sauk, Adams, Juneau, Columbia, and Richland Counties.
Was a member of Baraboo First United Methodist Church. Raising three boys, he served in various leadership rolls for the Boy Scouts Cubs, Post and Explorer Post of the Church’s for 17 years. Was a lifelong active Church member, holding many offices and duties from 1940 to present on local and State level. Was a Kiwanis member, American Legion life member, Chamber of Commerce Chair and board member. He held offices in various insurance organizations both on the State and National level. He was a charter board member Chairman of the Pink Lady Rail Transit Commission in October 1987. He was Chairman for 22 years and remains as Commission member to present.
Virgil was an active volunteer at the Circus World Museum for 23 years. He conducted many bus tours, being an ambassador on the grounds during the performance season. During the off season, he would be found in the restoration shop weekly lending his hand where his skills applied.
Virgil was an avid camper, canoeist and traveler all of his life. He prided in the fact that he had been in all 50 states, plus 27 countries and 11 Canadian Providence’s. Do you have a deck of cards? He relished playing a variety of card games as well as many board games. A refreshing dish of ice cream was never turned down.
Surviving him are his wife, Ione; sister, Doris Schneider; sons, Roger Kasper, Mark (Denise) Kasper, Karl (Barbara) Kasper; step-children, Gary (Stephanie) Christiansen, James (Julie) Christiansen, Sarah (partner, Christopher McCallum) Christiansen; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and “summer daughter”, Marianne Raese.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Elma; wife, Marlene; sister, Carol; and one great-grandson.
Thanks for all of the support provided to my loving wife, Ione and myself by SSM-Health at Home Hospice, Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek, Dr. Rory Makielski, Pastor Marianne Cotter, Pastor Carol Quinn, and all of your many prayers, hugs and expressions of support during these past three months.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Baraboo. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Baraboo First United Methodist Church – Endowment Fund, Circus World Museum or a charity of your choice. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
