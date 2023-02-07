Oct. 18, 1934—Feb. 4, 2023

Today, February 4, 2023, Virginia Ann “Ginny” Krueger was given the peace she longed for from the grips of Alzheimer’s. She now walks in the beauty of where all things are new.

Virginia was born on October 18, 1934. She was married October 18, 1952 to her love, Marcel. A daughter Vickie Jean blessed their lives in May of 1955. She and her husband were lifelong residents of Beaver Dam.

Ginny was truly born to be one with nature. She loved the outdoors. From hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and just being on a lake or on the ocean. She loved nature and often had plans for a new tree, bush, perennial or beautiful summer annuals to plant.

All her life, she was willing to help and share advice with anyone who was interested in growing beauty outdoors. When Spring would arrive she would be the first to the greenhouses, always purchasing more than she planned, “because isn’t this one beautiful, too”. You, could always find her zipping around the yard cutting grass with her John Deere tractor. She loved her yard. It filled her heart with so much happiness. When walking in the garden of heaven, Ginny will make it even more beautiful.

Ginny was preceded in death by her loving husband Marcy, in September of 2021.

In July of 2022, she lost her loving kitty, Callie Sue. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Walter and Erna Lohrey, one sister, Arlene Zills, one brother-in-law, Wally Zills and her in-laws, Ervin and Martha Krueger. Surviving are her daughter, Vickie and son-in-law Norb Schleicher of Waupaca; and one grandson, Bryce, lovingly known as Bear, of Wisconsin Rapids. Also, her grand-dog, Ellie, whom she adored.

Virginia’s personal wishes will be handled by Koepsell Funeral Home, for her cremation. There will be a private visitation for her immediate family. Her wishes were for no funeral. She will be buried along with her husband Marcel in Oakwood Cemetery.

Mom, I always assured you, you and I were stuck together like glue through this journey of Alzheimer’s that slowly took you away from us all. And you’d reply, I Hope So. Until we meet again, I’ll always and forever love you.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.