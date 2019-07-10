Virginia Dorothy Malinowski Worachek, age 96, died on July 3, 2019 at her residence in Burlington, Wisconsin. Virginia was born on January 30, 1923, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Clara (Januszewski) Malinowski.
Her early life was spent in Milwaukee and West Allis, Wisconsin. During World War II she did clerical work for the U. S. Navy in Washington, D. C.
She married Frank J. Worachek III in Crivitz, Wisconsin, on January 13, 1951. They lived and raised their family in White Lake, Three Lakes, Madison, and Necedah, Wisconsin. Virginia was a wife, mother, and an exceptional cook and baker. She was well-known for her chocolate cherry cake and Bohemian siskys.
Virginia is survived by four children, Roger in Peach Tree City, Georgia, James in Middleton, Wisconsin, Timothy in Waterford, Wisconsin, and Mary (Matthew Jarocki) Worachek Jarocki in Burlington. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kristi, Rachelle, Taylor, and Alyssa; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in 1999; and her son, Frank in 2010.
A Mass for Virginia will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington with Fr. Sergio Rodriguez officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will take place at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Necedah, Wisconsin on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Immaculate Conception in Burlington.
Whenever she had to say goodbye to family members, Virginia would say, “Take good care of each other.” We will, Mom.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)