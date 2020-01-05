Virginia "Ginny" Ann Wilson, 87, Montello

Montello - Virginia “Ginny” Ann Wilson, age 87, of Montello, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial for her will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home, in Montello, and again at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass. Father Mark Miller will preside and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.