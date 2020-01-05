Virginia "Ginny" Ann Wilson, 87, Montello

You have free articles remaining.
Montello - Virginia “Ginny” Ann Wilson, age 87, of Montello, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial for her will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home, in Montello, and again at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass. Father Mark Miller will preside and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family.
