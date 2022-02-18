BARABOO—Virginia “Ginny” Marie Rathman (Gaffney) sadly passed away on February 16, 2022, at the age of 71. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who spent her final days surrounded by family and friends in Baraboo, WI.

Virginia was born to John Harold and Velma (Ellis) Gaffney on June 16, 1950, in Portage, WI. She was raised on the Gaffney family farm in Briggsville where many Irish songs were sung/whistled while taking care of all the daily chores.

She attended school in a one room schoolhouse for elementary classes and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School. After graduating from high school, Virginia went straight into the workforce and often celebrated the end of the workday with friends at local establishments where she met her husband, Allen Rathman of Baraboo, WI. Together, they had six children: Jeremy, Joseph, Eric, Kelly, Nicole, and Bridget.

Virginia was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured all six of her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a caring and loving soul that was contagious to everyone she encountered.

Virginia enjoyed spending time at the family farm in Briggsville on Sundays and had a talent of creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind, quilts for family and friends. Like snowflakes, there was never one quilt alike and each always had a personal touch for the person it was made for.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 46-years, Allen Rathman; three sons: Jeremy (Rachel) Rathman, Joseph (Taren) Rathman, and Eric Rathman (Cathy King); three daughters: Kelly Tiesing, Nicole (Nicholas) Anstett, and Bridget Rathman (Jacob Pulfer); and her ten grandchildren: Teagan Rathman, Emma Rathman, Piper Rathman, Donavan Rathman, Savannah King, Kirsten King-Vieaux, Shani King-Vieaux, Tasha Tiesing, Reid Anstett, and Ryker Anstett. She is further survived by her two brothers: Dan Gaffney and Dennis Gaffney; one sister, Jane Gaffney; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, John Harold and Velma Gaffney; and infant sister, Iris Jo Gaffney.

A public visitation will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. There will be a private family funeral and burial.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows and St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for caring for Virginia these past five months.