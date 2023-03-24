March 6, 1938—March 21, 2023

Virginia “Ginny” May (Ball) Wood, age 85, returned to her Lord Jesus Christ on March 21, 2023 with her family by her side. Virginia was born March 6, 1938 in Elgin, IL to William and Bessie Ball. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1956 where she met her husband, Gene Wood. They were married September 22, 1956 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Elgin.

Music was always an important part of Virginia’s life. Whether singing in the church choir or performing for a wedding, her passion resonated through for all to hear. Having received her first violin from her brother, Richard, she enjoyed playing with the Elgin Civic Symphony Orchestra. Later in life, she devoted herself to sharing that love for music with countless students.

In addition to being a loving homemaker for her family, Virginia opened her heart and home to several foster children. She was also an enthusiastic volunteer for many organizations.

She is survived by her husband, Gene; children: Craig (Wendy) Wood of Wisconsin Rapids, Curt (JoAnn) Wood of Davenport, WA, Connie (Kenley) Mann of River Falls, and Carin (Rodney) Wolf of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Johnathan (Courtney) Wood, Christina (Manuel) Ramirez, Amber (Justin) Pinkerton, Justin (Brittany) Wood, Ruth Mann, Jeremiah Mann, Rebecca (Adrian) Casas-Limonas, Rachel Mann, Christopher Wolf, Lisa (Thomas) Holder; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Marion Lungren; brothers: William Ball and Bruce Ball; sister-in-law, Dawn Burns; many nieces, nephews and cousins by the dozens. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Richard, and infant sister, Ruth.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Second Harvest Food Bank, Feed the Children, USO and VFW organizations, or St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo.

Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.