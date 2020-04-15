Virginia H. Winn, age 91, of Beaver Dam

Virginia H. Winn, age 91, a longtime resident of Beaver Dam and beloved mother of Randy and Richard Wichinski, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St Anne’s Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee, where she had been living for the past five months.
Virginia was born in Beaver Dam on Feb. 22, 1929, to Carl and Gertrude (Seemann) Vogel. Virginia spent a majority of her life living and working in Beaver Dam. She enjoyed her work as a waitress at several local Beaver Dam restaurants before buying and operating the City Lunch, located on Front Street in downtown Beaver Dam. In 1973, Virginia and her husband Russell moved to Hollywood, Florida and then to Eagle Grove, Iowa in 1980 when Russ was appointed as the Postmaster for Eagle Grove. When Russ retired in 1990, they moved back to Wisconsin, first to Oconomowoc and then to Beaver Dam.
Survivors include her sons, Randy (Nancy) Wichinski of Brookfield and Richard (Cassandra) Wichinski of Wauwatosa; four grandchildren, Brian, Kari, Chris and Abeni; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Al and Carlos, both of Beaver Dam and many nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Russell; her brother Leland; and, her sister Gloria (Lockwood).
A private graveside service was held at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
