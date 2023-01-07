June 21, 1944—Dec. 30, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Virginia Joyce Ganske, 78, of rural Beaver Dam, went to be with her heavenly Father on December 30, 2022 in Titusville, FL surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life for Virginia will be on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam at Noon with the Rev. Chris Davis officiating. A visitation will be held prior from 10:30 a.m. until Noon also at the church. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, WI.

She was born June 21, 1944, in Watertown, WI to Clarence and Gladys (Ottow) Maryott. She graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to Charles Ganske at Grace Presbyterian Church. After they were married, they began their life together as dairy farmers. On the farm, they raised three children.

She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. She was also a member of the Christ Community Church in Titusville, FL during the

winter months. Virginia was an accomplished seamstress. She loved bowling and playing Euchre with friends. She worked at Hupf’s Repair Center until she retired, and she built many lifelong friendships there. In retirement, Virginia enjoyed her winter home in Florida, traveling and managing the family farm with her son and his wife. Spending time with family was what Virginia cherished most and watching her nine grandchildren grow up.

Virginia is survived by her children: Michael Ganske of North Oaks, MN, Julie (David) Woodward of Fox Lake and Craig (Gena) Ganske, Sr. of Juneau; her grandchildren: Lauren, Rachel, and Erica Ganske of North Oaks, MN, Shelby and Macy Woodward, Hailey (Luke) Baryenbruch of Milwaukee, and Craig, Jr.,

Carter, Kirsten Ganske; step-grandchildren: Erika, Rylan, and Gavin of Juneau; sisters: Judy Maryott, Shirley (Carl) Maas, Beverly (Keith) Hinz, and Linda (Chuck) Bau. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2017, daughter in-law, Lisa Ganske, sister and brother-in-law, Joan (Kelly) Goodrich, parents, Clarence and Gladys Maryott, mother and father-in-law, Stanley and Warrene Ganske.