Dec. 23, 1951—April 12, 2023

PORTAGE – Virginia K. “Ginny” Sheimo, age 71, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Montello Care Center.

Ginny was born on December 23, 1951, in Madison, the daughter of Julian and Vera (Kuhlman) Johnson. She married Roger Sheimo on December 22, 1987. Ginny was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage. Taking care of and loving people was very important to Ginny.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; her sister, Linda Johnson; her nieces and nephews: Amy Medsker, Brittany Medsker, Chelsey Medsker, Gabrial and Cathleen Bishop, Jaxson Medsker, Lucas Sowatzke, Axel Nevil, and Dominic Livingston; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Jaime Benson officiating. Inurnment will be private in Sun Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or the U.W. Carbone Cancer Center.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staffs of Agrace HospiceCare, Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Montello Care Center.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.