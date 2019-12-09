HARTFORD - Virginia “Ginger” McKone, age 72, of Hartford, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her home.
The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, in Beaver Dam, on Tues., Dec. 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Cherie Forret officiating.
Virginia Joyce Gallenbeck was born on Nov. 19, 1947, in Randolph, Wis., to Arnold and Winette (Alderden) Gallenbeck. Ginger graduated from high school in Tucson, Ariz. She worked as a checker, at Sentry Foods, in Beaver Dam for 20 years. On Aug. 10, 2000, she was united in marriage with Terry McKone, in West Bend. They made their home in Hartford, where she cleaned various homes for over 20 years. Ginger was a loving wife, mother and friend.
Survivors are her husband, Terry of Hartford; children, Don (Kathy) Spross of Beaver Dam, Kevin Spross of Fort Atkinson, Sean McKone and Erin McKone; grandchildren, Jennifer Rezutek and Michael Wilson; three great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Carr; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Spross; grandson, Nicholas Stair; and brothers, Dennis, Arnold, Jr., and Ronald.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
