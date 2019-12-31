Virginia Safran, 91, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Virginia A. Safran, age 91, of Reedsburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family and much love. She was born on June 25, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., the oldest of two sisters. She was married to the late Victor Joseph Safran, the love of her life, for 54 years. Virginia retired after many years of service from the University of Chicago where she worked as a student loan officer. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring person who always had a smile and a kind word for anyone she met. Family was everything to Virginia. She will be most remembered for her saying "What a Family!" She instilled her love of family, travel, and serving others onto her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor on September 29, 2001; her parents, Theodore and Estelle (Charnas) Schmeisser; grandson Christopher Boydston; and son-in-law Don Boydston.
Virginia is survived by her five children: Eileen Boydston (the late Don), Ron (Marilyn), Thomas (Lisa), Mary Widmer (Wayne), Sandra Lavely (Robert). She was also an adoring grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Barbara (Lawrence) Kummerer.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will be conducted at 11 A.M., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg with Father Peter Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-7 P.M. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. A scripture service will be held at 4 P.M. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the ADRC of Eagle County, Baraboo Office, Home Meals, at 505 Broadway, Rm #102, Baraboo, Wis., 53913.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
