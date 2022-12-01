Dec. 27, 1937—Nov. 21, 2022

NECEDAH—Vivian Elliott, age 84, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Elroy Health Services. She was born on December 27, 1937, to Roy and Elsie (Erickson) Jerome in Merrillan, WI. Vivian was united in marriage to James Elliott on October 11, 1956.

She is survived by her husband, James Elliott; children: James (Kathy) Elliott, Jerry (Mary) Elliott, Janelle (Paul) Elliott-Bell; daughter-in-law, Libin Mo; grandchildren: Ken (Alison) Elliott, Jamii Elliott, Jennifer Elliott, Sarah (Nicolae) Ostrovschi, Gabrielle (Mathias) Mahlum, Rebecca (Clint) Tawwater, Dominic (Gracie) Elliott, James Elliott, Derrick (Kelli) Elliott, Kristen Elliott, Zongxin He, Isaac Elliott, Sabrina (Alex) Ravenscroft, Shayla Elliott-Bell and Sullivan Elliott-Bell, and James (Brooke) DelConte; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Jerome; and sister, Irene Spors; and son, Jeffrey Elliott.

According to Vivian’s wishes, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.