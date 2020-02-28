Vivian F. "Fritz" Schroenrock, age 93, of Fall River

Vivian F. “Fritz” Schoenrock, age 93, died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living in Beaver Dam. She was born on Dec. 4, 1926 to Hiram and Della (Rohde) Cheney in Randolph. She was a 1944 graduate of Randolph High School. Fritz was married to Dwaune A. Dauman on Nov. 24, 1945, in Randolph. They had nine children. She was employed at the Fall River Foundry as an inspector for many years and was a part-time school bus driver for the Fall River School District for over 30 years. After Dwaune’s passing in 1972, Fritz was married to Robert Schoenrock on April 22, 1977, in Columbus.

Fritz enjoyed many things throughout her long life. She loved to travel and was able to travel to places like Alaska, Colorado, California, Hawaii and many more places too numerous to mention. She loved to go shopping, sit on the deck, people watch, take rides around the countryside, and have a few pieces of chocolate every now and then. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her five daughters, Karen (Joe) Braker of Beaver Dam, Mary Larson of Columbus, Gail Tiedt of Burnett, Sue (Dale) Drunasky of Fall River, Lisa (Greg) Stacey of Windsor; three sons David (Betty) Dauman of Waterloo, Mike (Judi) Dauman of Thornton, Colo., Brian (Michele) Dauman of Fall River; 17 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; 11 step-great-great grandchildren; sister, Doris Krause of Randolph; four nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son Larry in 1985; two great-grandchildren; two sons-in-law and a daughter-in-law. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with service at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Savanna Oaks, Fall River with Pastor François Theo Russell officiating. Interment will be in the Randolph Cemetery, Randolph. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.