Vivian L. Diegleman, 95, Fall River

FALL RIVER - Vivian L. Diegleman, age 95 passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at The Meadows in Fall River. She was born on April 4, 1924, in Fairberry, Neb. to William and Minerva (Wehrli) O’Connell. Vivian enjoyed writing letters and maintained pen pals from all over the world. She loved to cook, work crossword puzzles and take walks. Vivian also enjoyed reading about Ireland. She moved around a lot throughout her life, living in Kansas, Georgia, California, Washington State, North Dakota and most recently, for the last five years, Wisconsin. She is survived by her three children, Joel (Kim), Lisa (Brian) and Angela (Jim); twelve grandchildren, Loraine, Amber, Aaron, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Aurora, Audrey, Theresa, Christine, Sean, Joe and Howard; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Brenda and Andrea; and a sister, Loraine. A memorial service will be held at the JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Rev. Kimberly Brumm will officiate.
