Oct. 11, 1941—Feb. 13, 2023

Vivian M. Moravek gained her eternal wings on February 13, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Vivian was born on October 11, 1941, at her rural Camp Douglas home the youngest of eleven children to Arnold and Lottie Schroeder. Vivian attended Orange Mills Country School in her younger years and later attended New Lisbon High School graduating in 1959. In high school is where she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart Leo Moravek, Sr. becoming homecoming King and Queen with two other fellow couples who all became lifelong friends.

Leo and Vivian were united in marriage at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon on July 9, 1960. To this union they were blessed with two children Leo and Lisa. They resided outside of New Lisbon and worked together daily continuing the legacy of Moravek Farms for over 60 years together. After all the time together, their love never faded even in their older years; they still held hands, snuck kisses, talked to one another daily with great respect and admiration and complimented one another often.

Leo and Vivian talked fondly of their few trips away from the farm with her siblings to Las Vegas, Florida and Georgia and going to Hawaii with the farm community. Never forgetting to note their maiden voyage as a newlyweds from rural Wisconsin road-tripping together to Niagara Falls for their Honeymoon; Vivian loved to share this story.

Vivian was known around the community in her younger years for selling eggs, her three massive gardens and beautiful flowers throughout the farmyard that she tended while helping milk cows, fed the pigs, chickens, and manage farm hands and care for her children.

Her talent for cooking as well as baking was known by all around her. Later in her life Vivian enjoyed watching the birds from the living room, getting fresh flowers from Leo from the yard, playing games on her kindle, enjoying many sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as sharing many card games, laughs, and meals with many family members and friends that would drop in.

Vivian will be remembered as the glue that held the family together. Hosting a variety of birthday parties, holiday events, and always having an open house to all where card games, a listening ear and fun were always had. She also mastered being quick witted with a sense of humor that was contagious. If you took her card trick; she would let you know about it. She’ll be further remembered for her kindness, immense support, hard work and genuine love for all who entered her life.

Vivian is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband of 62 years Leo Moravek, Sr.; her children: Leo (Jennifer) Moravek and Lisa (Jay) Olson both of New Lisbon; her grandchildren: Amanda (Peder) Kress of Tomah, Bryanna (David) Miller, Samantha (Craig) Walker, Sabrina (Jayme) Mortensen, and Cassandra and Jonathon Olson all who reside in New Lisbon; great-grandchildren: Emily and Carter Kress, Odell Miller, Raymond and Lucille Walker, and Quinn Mortensen. Further Vivian is survived by her beloved sisters: Karen Lewandowski of Kenosha and LaDonna Crane of Camp Douglas; and brothers: Ross Schroeder of Camp Douglas and Larry (Sharon) Schroeder of Janesville; along with many nieces, nephews, family members and local friends.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Arnold and Lottie, in-laws, Ray and Margaret Moravek; four brothers: Duane (Gene), Donald (Lila), Laverne (Elva) and Roger, two sisters: Arlene Acton and Berdine Stutz, sister-in-law, Karen Schroeder, brothers-in-law: John Lewandowski and Robert Crane.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Hustler Exhibit Hall, 110 Omaha St. in Hustler. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the Hustler Exhibit Hall from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. Burial will take place in the Hustler Cemetery.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.