Feb. 21, 1934—Aug. 3, 2022

MAUSTON—Vivian M. Ronk, age 88 of Mauston, WI, died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Vivian was the daughter of Ernest and Nellie (Moran) Holmes and was born on February 21, 1934, in Walden, NY.

Vivian was raised in Walden, NY. Vivian was united in marriage to Clarence “Bill” Ronk on July 19, 1953, at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Walden NY.

Bill was a military man and his family moved all around the United States and overseas for awhile while Bill served his country. Vivian was a “Devoted Military Wife”. The family settled down in Mauston, WI in 1968. When in Mauston, Vivian worked for Vacuum Platers for many years. Vivian enjoyed baking and cooking. She liked to go on walks and visit with all her neighbors. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vivian is survived by her husband Clarence “Bill” of Mauston; three children: Victor (Betsy) Ronk of Cape Canaveral, FL, Ken (Brenda) Ronk of Gleason, WI, Yvonne Ronk of Mauston; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Harold, Ernest, Jr. and Thomas “Harpy” Holmes.

Private Family Services will be held at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday August 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Stonefield Circle Community Hall, 400 Stonefield Circle in Mauston, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.