Vlasak, Jane E.

ELROY - Jane E. Vlasak, 92, of Elroy, Wis., passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 19, 1928, to Charles and Winifred (Green) Trappe. Jane graduated from La Farge High School. She was united in marriage to William Vlasak on May 26, 1948, in the Methodist Parsonage in La Farge. She farmed along with her husband the majority of her life. Later on, she took a nurse's aide job at the hospital in Hillsboro. A faithful member of the United Methodist Church, she could always be counted on for help with funerals and church activities.
Jane had an amazing memory until the end. She truly knew and loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was very close to her heart, and it showed in everything she did. She loved to sew and cross-stitch, making quilts for each of her grandkids and great-grandkids. She enjoyed cooking and fed the folks at so many functions: thrasheries, church gatherings, and family functions. She enjoyed singing at church and reading in the rare quiet moments she had.
Jane is survived by two daughters, Kathleen (David) Snyder of Union Center and Karen Schubring of Baraboo; two sons, Chuck (Patti) Vlasak of Elroy and David Vlasak of Elroy; nine grandchildren, Shannon (Darren) Scherbert, David (Tara) Schubring, Charlie (Kasey) Vlasak, Jonathon (Dana) Vlasak, Richie (Kristi) Vlasak, Nick (CeeJae) Vlasak, Ashlee (Matt Ellenz) Vlasak, Bailey Vlasak, and Molly Vlasak; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; and her sister, Jean Steinmetz.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 12 noon at PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy, with the Rev. Dr. Wesley Jacob officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the St. Luke's Cemetery, rural Elroy.
The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting; for online information please go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
