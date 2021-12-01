 Skip to main content
Vodvarka, Marie
Vodvarka, Marie

WISCONSIN DELLS - Marie Vodvarka, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at her home.

No services are planned at this time.

Marie was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Wisconsin Dells, the daughter of Hans and Edda (Reid) Christensen. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1955. Marie married John Vodvarka on June 8, 1957, at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells. She worked for Zinke's Village Market for 17 years. Marie was a very passionate about cooking, baking, canning, gardening and playing cards.

Marie is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Diane (Andy) Geissman of Carol Stream, Ill., and Sherri Parth of Streamwood, Ill.; sisters, Helen McClyman and Elaine Rollins (Butch); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glen (Julie); and sister, Christina.

