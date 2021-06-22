Voelker, Leonard George "Lenny"

POYNETTE - Leonard George "Lenny" Voelker, age 72, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, of a heart attack, at his home in Poynette. He was born on Jan. 25, 1949, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Bernard and Helen (Machovich) Voelker. Lenny graduated from Columbus High School in 1967 and went on to serve six years in the U.S. Air Force National Guard. Thereafter, he, like his three brothers, worked as a flooring installer in his father's family business, "Sparky's Floor Shop." Lenny installed flooring for more than 40 years until he retired in 2014, including working with McKinstry's Home Furnishings of Beaver Dam since the 1970s. Although Lenny was often a man of few words, he freely shared wisdom and wit, his many skills, and time; he especially enjoyed helping family with projects. He had a passion for hunting and fishing adventures with friends and family and was also an avid gardener and curious observer and naturalist. Lenny would never speak of it, but he was a fantastic billiards player and a card shark and an expert marksman. Moreover, he was community and conservation-minded, as reflected in his helping found the Columbus Sportsman's Association in the 1970s, and a decades-long supporter of local Duck's Unlimited Chapters. Above all, Lenny was a family man. He was a dedicated father and uncle who loved spending time watching his son and nieces and nephews grow up at the Voelker family-owned cottage on Green Lake. Over the past 15 years he was a loving partner to Kathy Wipperfurth and spent much of his time tending to their home, traveling the globe with Kathy, and spending time with the Wipperfurth family, who viewed him as "grandpa."