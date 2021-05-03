 Skip to main content
Vogel, Carol Joy
Vogel, Carol Joy

CUMBERLAND—Carol Joy Vogel, age 87, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Cumberland Care and Rehab. A Private memorial service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a public visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com

