Vogel, Carol Joy

CUMBERLAND—Carol Joy Vogel, age 87, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Cumberland Care and Rehab. A Private memorial service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a public visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com