Vogel, Linda L.

Linda was born on April 18, 1955, in Columbus, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Elsa (Yohn) Brossard. She was united in marriage with Gale R. Vogel on June 23, 1984, at St. Peter’s in Reedsburg, and they were married for 37 years. Linda had been a childcare provider in her home for 30 years before she retired. Together, she and Gale loved camping. They started out in tents, then pop-up campers, and finally camping in hard shells. Linda also liked flowers and growing tomatoes. She enjoyed birds and their birdhouses as well as collecting bells. She was a prior member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.