Vogel, Linda L.

PORTAGE – Linda L. Vogel, age 66, of Portage, died at UW Hospital in Madison on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born on April 18, 1955, in Columbus, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Elsa (Yohn) Brossard. She was united in marriage with Gale R. Vogel on June 23, 1984, at St. Peter’s in Reedsburg, and they were married for 37 years. Linda had been a childcare provider in her home for 30 years before she retired. Together, she and Gale loved camping. They started out in tents, then pop-up campers, and finally camping in hard shells. Linda also liked flowers and growing tomatoes. She enjoyed birds and their birdhouses as well as collecting bells. She was a prior member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.
he is survived by her husband, Gale Vogel, Portage; her children, LeAnn VanderWerff, Easton, Joseph (Michelle) VanderWerff, Oxford and Benjamin (Alexis) Vogel, Endeavor; her grandchildren, Garrick Staveness, Mikayla VanderWerff, Austin VanderWerff, Domanick Vogel and Cassadi Vogel; a great-grandchild, Oaklynn Staveness; her brothers and sisters, Sidney Brossard (friend, Marilyn), Mukwonago, Rodney (Diane) Brossard, Campbellsport, Dennis (Carol) Brossard, Beaver Dam, and Carol Brossard Albrecht, Cambria; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Gayle Brossard Zick and Sylvia Ann Brossard, her brothers-in-law, Terry Zick and Sheridan Albrecht, her sister-in-law, Nancy Brossard, and her granddaughter, Ava Mae Vogel.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Pastor Alan Boeck officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the organization of your choice in Linda’s name.
