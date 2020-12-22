Vogel, Mae E.

BARABOO - Mae E. Vogel, age 89, of Baraboo, formerly of Reedsburg, passed peacefully into God's arms on Sunday morning, Dec. 20, 2020, due to complications from a stroke. She was born on March 10, 1931, to the late Perry and Winifred Feivor of rural LaValle. She grew up on the family farm along with her late brother, Frank. She graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1949. She was a woman of strong faith and was a long time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Reedsburg.

Mae was an extremely gifted artist. She created beautiful water color paintings as well as lovely hand-painted ceramic pieces. Mae enjoyed traveling. Two of her favorite places that she visited were San Francisco and Ireland. She also enjoyed day trips around Wisconsin and Michigan with her friends, Jo Zipsie, Beth Bradley and Beth's late husband, Tom.

Mae loved animals and nature. She enjoyed the beautiful view from her home at Oak Park Place. She delighted in watching the deer and birds that visited. She was especially fond of bluebirds. Mae was a generous giver to animal causes. She will also be remembered for her baking, especially her pies.

Many people will dearly miss Mae, including her special friend, Forrest Hartmann; her dear friend, Beth Bradley; as well as several cousins that she remained in close contact with.