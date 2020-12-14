Vogt, Gerald Francis

Jerry loved his family time more than anything else. He loved his girls…..including Ali and Shelley. We spent much time in the car between Oshkosh and Baraboo. Jerry enjoyed golfing, deer hunting, and pheasant hunting. His favorite time of year was during the summer when he and his friend, Richard Stauffacher, would travel to Canada for a week to fish. He was as happy as could be during that week. Jerry was so darn much fun to be with. He was so zany and had many favorite one-liners. Jerry was very sociable and always had a smile on his handsome face.

Jerry followed all of the Badger sports. He would have made a brilliant coach for the Green Bay Packers. Jerry enjoyed practicing his Blackjack skill at the casinos. Every year we joined our good friends Patty and Dennis Zanowski for a week in paradise…wherever that took us.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon and two daughters, Vanessa (Mel) Davila and Valerie (David) Tompkins; five grandchildren, Makenna, London, Mya, Emily and Colin; sister-in-law, Shelley Harms and her daughter, Ali Hart; his mother-in-law, Mary Beach; and his brother-in-law, Donald (Trish) Harms. Jerry is also survived by his siblings, Barbara (John) Schroeder, Joanne (Gary) Andersen, Colette (John) Bunde, Mary Jane (Richard) Stauffacher, Karen Vogt and James Vogt. Jerry is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.