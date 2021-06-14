Vogt, Geraldine B.

PORTAGE – Geraldine B. Vogt, age 92, passed away peacefully at Hamilton Park Place in Portage on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Geraldine was born on August 9, 1928, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Elva (Spink) Dick. She married Carl Vogt on December 16, 1945. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

She is survived by her children, Marcia Goode, Carla McCord, Rhonda Meeker, Nancy Kassner, Carl (Leslie) Vogt, Keith (Julie) Horan; 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; daughters, Mary Ellen Johnson and Linda Darlene Bortz.

Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, Wisconsin, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hamilton Park Place for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.