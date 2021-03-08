Voight, Clarence Richard

Clarence (Chuck) was born on June 22, 1949 in Poysippi, WI, a son of Alfred and Florence (Johnston) Voight. Chuck was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps and served a tour of duty in the Vietnam War. For over 20 years Chuck was a welder and held various other positions at John Deere where he eventually retired from. Prior to John Deere, Chuck was a truck driver for many years and he especially enjoyed driving for Lemmenes Custom Farms after his retirement. Chuck eventually moved to Arkdale where he spent his remaining years enjoying the outdoors and hunting on his land. He was a passionate fisherman and hunter who loved to spend time with his family, especially his two Grandsons Henry and Jack.